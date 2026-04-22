What Causes Spun Bearings — And Can They Be Fixed?

A spun bearing is one of the most dreaded failures in any engine — stock or race, gasoline or diesel, it doesn't discriminate. The damage is often catastrophic, the repair bill rarely pretty, and the worst part is that there are ways you can tell it's coming. Therefore, understanding what causes it is the first step to making sure it never happens to you.

The engine's crankshaft converts piston motion into wheel-turning torque, spinning inside curved metal shells called bearing shells. Those shells rely on a pressurized oil film just microns thick to keep bare metal from touching bare metal. When that film collapses — or the shell loses its tight, secure fit — the bearing seizes, potentially welding itself to the crankshaft journal, and the engine's fate is largely sealed.

A deeply worrying knocking rasp from the bottom end that worsens under load, paired with a sudden oil pressure drop on the gauge or dashboard, means one thing: shut it down and call a tow truck. Every mile driven transforms a difficult repair into a potential crankshaft regrind or replacement, or an engine rebuild — exactly the kind of car maintenance mistake that keeps your mechanic rich. Here's how to make sure it never gets that far.