The Splinter Is An Honest-To-Goodness Drivable Sports Car Made Of Wood

There's no shortage of bizarre automobile designs that cause a moment of pause. Just look at this list of the weirdest one-off cars ever built, which includes the Sir Vival and its odd pivoting attachment. Although, the uniqueness of the Splinter is unmatched — not in terms of design, but in the material used to construct it, wood. Sure, the natural material is used for building homes and is a central component to most furniture. But a car?

With certain exceptions, such as the engine, nearly everything else on the Splinter is made from composite wood. The chassis, interior, hinges, control arms, exterior, and even parts of the wheels utilize lumber. Essentially, if you were to begin stripping away wood from the completed project, you would end up with nothing resembling or functioning like a car. The wood isn't simply used as a surface level cosmetic; rather, it extends all the way into the heart of the Splinter model.

Weighing about 2,600 pounds, it comes equipped with a mid-engined V8 (small-block), a six-speed manual gearbox, and custom wood centered wheels. We were even able to speak with Joe Harmon awhile back, the creator behind this model, who offered up some details surrounding the original build. He told us that he used "CTS-V parts to go from the LS (engine) to the T56 (transmission)." Essentially, the project included some Chevy Corvette DNA, helping to bolster its performance pedigree. Today, according to Splintersupercar.com, the one-of-a-kind wooden vehicle is estimated to output around 690 horsepower with the help of a custom exhaust and camshaft.