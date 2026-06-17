How Engineers Create Working, Floating Boats Out Of Concrete

In 1943, amid steel shortages caused by WWII, the U.S. government returned to the idea of concrete ships and was able to pump out about one per month. A couple of them even saw combat, with the SS David O. Saylor and SS Vitruvius joining the D-Day fleet. As part of the invasion of Normandy, these two ships weren't used as troop transports or landing ships. Instead, they were loaded with dynamite and scheduled to be scuttled as blockships, along with several other ships to create breakwaters that made the approach easier for the infantry landing craft.

The rest of the concrete ships made by the U.S. government during WWII were used mainly as transports, and they didn't last long after the war ended. Nine were sunk off the coast of Virginia in 1948 to create breakwaters for a ferry, and 10 are still part of a floating breakwater in Canada to this day. The U.S. hasn't commissioned any concrete ships since, and it doesn't seem likely that the government will make more anytime soon.

While not extremely practical and certainly not as well-suited to seafaring as metal ships, concrete ships do still survive in some small niches today, though perhaps only because their quirks make them interesting to experiment with and learn from. The American Society of Civil Engineers holds a concrete canoe competition every year to challenge student engineers to build the best concrete canoe they can — and then race them, of course. So if you need your fill of concrete boating, you know where to look.