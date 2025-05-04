Why DCTs Need Special Fluid, And What Happens If You Don't Use It

Dual-clutch transmissions — DCTs to their friends — are pretty impressive pieces of technology. Sort of a cross between a regular old bolt-action manual and an automatic, a DCT uses two clutches (natch) to shift between gears. One clutch runs the even-numbered gears, the other the odd-numbered gears, and the driver can typically choose between "manual" mode that lets them select gears or they can let the transmission shift itself. Either way, the twin clutch setup speeds up shifting because while one gear is working, the transmission cues up the next gear in line so that the shift is quick and seamless.

DCTs are well suited to performance applications, where the quick and precise shifting and the pre-selected gear allow a driver to upshift without letting off the throttle. They're especially good for turbocharged vehicles where they can shift without the engine losing boost. This is why you typically see DCTs in bleeding edge, eye-wateringly expensive, high-performance supercars like Porsches and Ferraris — though they have been used in more workaday cars like Volkswagens and Skodas. Even some motorcycles, like Honda's Gold Wing, use a DCT.

Now, if you're thinking that a high-tech and specialized a piece of equipment as a dual-clutch transmission probably needs a high-tech and specialized kind of transmission fluid, you'd be right! Let's talk about this super special DCT oil, shall we?