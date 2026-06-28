How Walter Chrysler Turned Failing Maxwell Into America's Chrysler Corporation In 1925

Walter P. Chrysler didn't start making cars from scratch. He established the Chrysler Corporation by being in the right place at the right time. He also had the money, which he earned by solving problems and having a knack for streamlining the assembly line for making cars.

Fueled by Chrysler's sterling reputation in the railroad industry, the then-president of Buick at General Motors, Charles W. Nash, hired Chrysler in 1911 to streamline Buick's manufacturing and quality control. Chrysler got so good at it that when company founder William Durant regained control of General Motors in 1916, he promoted Chrysler to Buick president and general manager. The boss made the right move, as it didn't take long for Buick production to increase from 45 cars a day to over 200.

However, Chrysler and Durant often clashed on cost-cutting and expenditures, which led to Chrysler leaving Buick over trivial matters related to frame manufacturing. In 1919 he sold his GM stock, pocketed $10 million — $192.5 million in today's money — and never looked back.

It was during that time that what we know as Chrysler (now part of the Stellantis global umbrella) began to take shape. Less than a year after leaving Buick as a very rich man, Chrysler was hired by the creditors of Willys-Overland, a successful automaker and military contractor that began losing money after World War I. And soon after that, in 1921, the Maxwell Motor Company came running for help. Chrysler, ever the shrewd tactician, managed to turn both companies around, with one leading to the birth of the Chrysler Corp.