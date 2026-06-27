Does Starting Or Idling Your Engine Consume More Fuel? Here's What The Data Says

Idling a vehicle after cold-starting was once a useful technique in carbureted engines. Unless you were looking to stall the engine after sticking it in gear, letting it warm up while idling was a common — and helpful — practice. However, the advent of fuel injection and direct injection (along with more precise fuel management systems) has made that practice obsolete, and idling after starting has become an outdated maintenance myth that has been debunked many times.

A similar rule applies to the myth that idling an engine saves more fuel than turning it off — especially when the vehicle is stationary, such as at a fast-food drive-through, picking up the kids at school, or waiting at a stoplight. The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources published a YouTube video in 2015 to debunk the myth that vehicles sip less fuel when idling than restarting.

Unless you're behind the wheel of a carbureted engine that gulps more fuel during start-up, you're wasting gas by leaving a modern, fuel-injected motor idling for as little as 30 seconds. The big picture is that American drivers are collectively wasting 3 billion gallons of fuel each year by idling a car for an average of six minutes each day.