How Automakers Tackle Auto Start-Stop Without Adding Wear And Tear

There's no question whether auto start-stop technology brings about tangible fuel economy benefits. A study by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) found that drivers could potentially see a 7-26%improvement in fuel consumption. This, however, depends on the usage, hence the wide range. The more idling time you have in your commute, the better your chances of witnessing improved fuel economy.

But perhaps the biggest misconception surrounding auto start-stop is increased engine/component wear. While there's some truth in that (though it isn't as dramatic as you may think), it's worth pointing out that cars with the technology built in are designed to tackle those issues. Understand that the car's battery and starter motor are key players here, as are the control modules and the alternator. Manufacturers are fully aware of the additional loads that some of these components may have to endure during the vehicle's lifetime.

Take the starter, for example. Denso, which supplies starter motors to several carmakers, has three different versions, designed specifically with auto start-stop in mind. You have a fairly traditional starter, with improved ring and pinion gear actuation for reduced wear and tear; a tandem solenoid (TS) version that reduces the required electrical load; and a "permanently engaged" design that's quieter, faster, and more efficient between stop-starts.

Some cars use an integrated starter-alternator design, which often features a separate control module to run programs that protect the system against the increased strain from repeated stop-start cycles. So technically, you could say that a start-stop alternator is different from what you'd find elsewhere, although it generally depends on the car, brand, supplier, and so on.