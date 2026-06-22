These Are The Best Cars For Your Dog

Dogs are typically easy creatures to please. Keep their tanks topped up on food, water, exercise, and cuddles, and you'll more than likely have a happy pup. Many of them like to go for rides in the car, offering them access to more visual and olfactible stimuli than they ever could receive on a walk around the block. But the question remains, what car is the best one for a dog to enjoy? If you were looking to optimize your dog's in-car experience, what car would you put them in? Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat these very questions, and the answers were all over the place. Most readers used this as an opportunity to offer ups to their personal car of choice, which I probably should have seen coming.

The consensus seems to be that dogs need space, comfort, and little else. Fold down some seats in a wagon and give the pupper free reign of the way back. Set your dog up with an old pickup truck and a bench seat to stretch out on. Toss them in the back of a jacked up SUV. Maybe you put a ramp in the back for easier four-legged ingress and egress. Regardless, so say the readers, these dogs will be happy.

So, let's dig into the answers here. If you didn't get a chance to answer on Saturday, or you want to make the case for your own car being the best dog car, feel free to add your own opinions in the comments section below and we'll get into it!