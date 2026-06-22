These Are The Best Cars For Your Dog
Dogs are typically easy creatures to please. Keep their tanks topped up on food, water, exercise, and cuddles, and you'll more than likely have a happy pup. Many of them like to go for rides in the car, offering them access to more visual and olfactible stimuli than they ever could receive on a walk around the block. But the question remains, what car is the best one for a dog to enjoy? If you were looking to optimize your dog's in-car experience, what car would you put them in? Over the weekend I asked the Jalopnik commentariat these very questions, and the answers were all over the place. Most readers used this as an opportunity to offer ups to their personal car of choice, which I probably should have seen coming.
The consensus seems to be that dogs need space, comfort, and little else. Fold down some seats in a wagon and give the pupper free reign of the way back. Set your dog up with an old pickup truck and a bench seat to stretch out on. Toss them in the back of a jacked up SUV. Maybe you put a ramp in the back for easier four-legged ingress and egress. Regardless, so say the readers, these dogs will be happy.
So, let's dig into the answers here. If you didn't get a chance to answer on Saturday, or you want to make the case for your own car being the best dog car, feel free to add your own opinions in the comments section below and we'll get into it!
The trucks
Tacoma Xtra Cab. Allows your First-class passenger to enter and exit through their own dedicated rear doors, spread out on the folded-down rear "seats", and rest their front paws on the center console storage cubby with a perfect view out the windshield "Dog Is My Copilot." 🐶
Suggested by Randomizer
Your dog just wants to be part of the action. There are certainly far worse dog vehicles than that!
Nissan Frontier: Because dogs love trucks!
Suggested by Xavier96
If I were a dog, I think I'd want a 1990s minitruck on bags so I could get in more easily and look cool as heck in the process. A D22 Frontier would work perfectly.
The best vehicle that I've ever had for my pups is my Ridgeline. The rear seats fold UP against the back of the cab making for a nice flat spot for her beds. Mika loves her crate and so this is like a crate for her- cozy and safe. My favorite part? When I say the command "truck"! to her she comes running to the rear door, ready for a ride. Sidenote- she loves to get in ANY vehicle and is always ready for a ride... with the downside being that she's hopped into the back of delivery vehicles, workman vans, etc in our driveway.
Suggested by Sugar Shack
That sounds like a good dog and a good truck.
The hatchbacks and wagons
the Honda Fit is a perfect old-dog car. Until the day she didn't want to walk any more, my old aussieXcatahoula pup had no trouble stepping up into the middle cargo space (with the seat folded up). She could also step up to the rear load floor from there if I lowered the right seatback to use as a step.
Suggested by bcfls
The Fit is go.
Model 3. Come on now, Dog mode is a must. My dog loves road trip. He's a German Shepherd and has gone to different parts of the states. I love being able to leave him in the car when I'm in a restaurant and check up on in with the car's camera. A/C on at 68F. Most of the time he's sleeping when no one is in the car but him, or his head pressed against the car window.
Suggested by jeeesihere
It would be nice if all cars had dog mode so no dog lovers felt like Tesla was a good option.
My VW Alltrack. It's low enough for my Amstaff to climb into the back seat. By the way, that dog in the top photo should be wearing a harness. I see it's attached to a seat belt latch, but if it's thrown around in an accident, it could very well break its neck. I attach mine to a harness with the attachment point on the back, not the front. Safety first for Man's Best Friend!
Suggested by Evildad
Thank you for the safety lecture. Nobody wants their dog to become an untethered projectile in the event of a crash.
fiesta st with the rear seats down and a big comfy blanket works really well
Suggested by Party Morning
Hot hatch? Hot dog? Why not both?
Ferrari FF or GTC4 Lusso. Runner up 612
Suggested by JonCanadian
I know for certain that some Ferrari owners have used them as dog cars, but it can't be more than like two percent of them, right? What's the point in owning one if you can't use it as a car?
The SUVs
The Element had a dog version with a water bowl and fan in the back, and a durable interior.
Dogs destroy leather interiors, especially the door panels.
Suggested by Winter Cat
You're thinking of the 2007 Dog Friendly Element (pictured above), which included a "rear car kennel" a kennel organizer, a pet bed, a stowable ramp, dog-patterned seat covers, all-season "dog bone" floor mats, a spill-resistant water bowl, and an electric fan. Of course, that's in addition to the tote bag, leash and collar set, custom dog tag, and a coordinated poop bag dispenser. And don't forget about the Nissan Rogue Dogue.
Subaru Outback
Suggested by JaredOfLondon
That sure is a car.
Ford Flex. It has the same amount of interior space as a Chevy Tahoe, but with a MUCH lower loading floor. With the 3rd row folded down, I bet even the largest dogs would be perfectly comfortable.
Suggested by MrMcGeeIn3D
A lower load floor is always a good thing to look for in a dog-friendly car. Especially for folks with low-rider dogs.
I have a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee affectionately called the Lab Cab
Suggested by RunFlat
Lots of room for dogs in the back of a Jeep GC. Good work on the rhyme.
The vans
The answer is clearly something that is wheelchair accessible and probably in van variety, like a Seinna. This gives pooches of all sizes and mobility ability easy access with lots of space. There are a ton of power outlets so the pooch can have all the gizmos that bring those extra levels of comforts. I believe some versions even have roll down rear windows.
Suggested by Cluck
Most vans have roll-down rear windows now. Because those windows are so large, I'd be extra worried about a dog jumping out. Yet another reason why they should be buckled in, I suppose.
When I foster dogs from the local shelter, they're very happy in my Odyssey, with the middle seats removed and the rear seats stowed, so they have a huge flat area all to themselves. But I wish it was an electric van, so I could pre-heat/cool and use Dog Mode. Maybe someday...
Suggested by GaryTheBadger
Honda Odyssey is a very good van, and the added benefit of having a vacuum cleaner built into the van means you can clean up shedding season a little easier.