Nissan Once Built A Rogue Just For Dogs

What made the Rogue Dogue stand out was how many practical, dog-centered features it integrated into a standard Rogue SUV. For owners with senior dogs or pets that struggled with jumping, the slide-away ramp became one of the most appealing elements. Once inside, dogs could rest on a secured bed designed for comfort and stability. Nissan also installed a hammock-style seat cover for the second row, which gave bigger dogs more space and kept hair and dirt contained.

Hydration and feeding were also considered. The fold-down nonspill food and water bowls kept meals organized during long trips. The rear compartment included a storage drawer for treats, toys, or leashes, along with a first-aid kit and a side-mounted poop bag dispenser. Heated air vents ensured dogs riding in the back stayed comfortable, while the removable custom partition kept them safely in place if the vehicle stopped suddenly.

Perhaps the most surprising feature was the built-in 360-degree shower and dryer system. Using a 10-gallon water tank and a hoop-shaped shower wand, owners could rinse their pets after hikes or beach outings, then use the heated blower to dry them off before re-entry. Added cameras gave drivers a way to record their pets' antics for later viewing. Taken together, these thoughtful details showed how the Rogue Dogue was a well-planned design aimed at making pet travel safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable. If nothing else, they ensure your experience does not make this list of the worst stories while traveling with a pet.