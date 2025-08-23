Nissan Once Built A Rogue Just For Dogs
In 2017, Nissan unveiled a one-off project SUV called the Rogue Dogue at the New York International Auto Show (which had better cars in the Tuner Dungeon than the automakers upstairs in 2025). Unlike its other concept vehicles aimed at performance or technology, this one was made entirely for pets. Nissan had surveyed 400 dog owners in the U.S. and discovered that 83% believed it was just as important for their pets to be safe and comfortable in a car as human passengers.
Based on that feedback, Nissan worked with Dennis McCarthy, the "Fast & Furious" film series car coordinator, to transform a Rogue SL into a dog-friendly prototype. The Rogue Dogue's modifications turned the SUV's rear cargo space into a mobile penthouse for pets. The interior was fitted with durable, easy-to-clean materials and incorporated an array of customized features. Safety was also addressed with clip-in harness mounts in both the cargo area and the second row.
The clever features that made it unique
What made the Rogue Dogue stand out was how many practical, dog-centered features it integrated into a standard Rogue SUV. For owners with senior dogs or pets that struggled with jumping, the slide-away ramp became one of the most appealing elements. Once inside, dogs could rest on a secured bed designed for comfort and stability. Nissan also installed a hammock-style seat cover for the second row, which gave bigger dogs more space and kept hair and dirt contained.
Hydration and feeding were also considered. The fold-down nonspill food and water bowls kept meals organized during long trips. The rear compartment included a storage drawer for treats, toys, or leashes, along with a first-aid kit and a side-mounted poop bag dispenser. Heated air vents ensured dogs riding in the back stayed comfortable, while the removable custom partition kept them safely in place if the vehicle stopped suddenly.
Perhaps the most surprising feature was the built-in 360-degree shower and dryer system. Using a 10-gallon water tank and a hoop-shaped shower wand, owners could rinse their pets after hikes or beach outings, then use the heated blower to dry them off before re-entry. Added cameras gave drivers a way to record their pets' antics for later viewing. Taken together, these thoughtful details showed how the Rogue Dogue was a well-planned design aimed at making pet travel safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable. If nothing else, they ensure your experience does not make this list of the worst stories while traveling with a pet.
Why the Rogue Dogue stayed a concept
Despite the buzz it generated, Nissan always positioned the Rogue Dogue as a one-off prototype rather than a production-ready model. Outfitting a Rogue with ramps, storage drawers, a shower system, and dispensers inevitably reduced available cargo space, limiting its practicality for everyday buyers. The extra weight also impacted performance. Reviewers of the follow-up Rogue Dogue 2 in 2018 noted that the modifications made the SUV feel less refined compared to a standard Rogue, with the 2.5-liter engine struggling under the added equipment.
Still, surveys showed there was a strong interest. More than 75% of dog owners said pet-focused features would influence their buying decision. Nissan hinted that many of the modifications were technically possible to add to production models, though compromises in space would remain. Even so, the company made clear there were no immediate plans to commercialize the Rogue Dogue or sell it as a package.
Instead, the project served as a demonstration of how automakers could think beyond human passengers and design with pets in mind. It also built positive attention for the Rogue during a period when it was Nissan's top-selling model in the U.S. It's still very popular, with last year's model being described as the most crossover crossover to ever crossover. While no production Dogue ever hit dealerships, the concept helped push the conversation about pet-friendly cars forward and left many dog owners wishing such features were more widely available.