It's Just Me And The Dog, I Want Something Fun To Drive! What Should I Buy?
Geoff lives in Dearborn, Michigan, and it's just him and his dog. He can finally afford a nicer ride and wants something enjoyable, but not over the top and comfortable enough for the pup. With a budget up to $40,000 what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
No wife or kids, one dog, decent financial situation and I want a fun vehicle that can be a daily driver. Something not obnoxious. I have no desire to wake the neighbors when I start my car in the morning nor anything that makes me look like a 46 year old guy trying to be 26. I would like to look professional while also having a vehicle that when I hit the gas there is at least a little oomph there.
I'd like something with 4 doors so it is easy to get dogs and friends in and out of. Maybe a bit of cargo space so loading up for a weekend trip is nice and easy. Open to body styles. Budget is up to $40,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $40,000
Location: Dearborn, Michigan
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Fun, Four doors, a little bit of power
Doesn't want: Something too over the top
Expert 1: Tom McParland - You Don't Have To Buck The Trend
Geoff, it seems like your idea of "fun" is more of a styling thing than a performance thing. If there is one thing I know about consumer preference, it is that dogs prefer to have the wind in their face while cruising. Therefore, some sort of convertible is in order. However, with the requirement of four-doors that leaves your drop-top off-roaders.
I say go with a Ford Bronco; no one in Michigan is going to think twice about a middle-aged guy rocking a Bronco, but they are fun enough not to totally get lost in a sea of crossovers. You can score a pretty good deal on a brand new one if you qualify for the rebates. You will have to pay a bit more for the punchy V6, however, the Turbo-4 should provide plenty of passing power and not completely drain your wallet. While I happen to think the two-door Bronco has the best proportions, there are plenty of four-door options available. Here is a nice red one in the Big Bend trim that will give you a few more goodies over the base model. This unit is on sale for just under $40,000.
Expert 2: Andy Kalmowitz - A V8 Wagon For Every Situation
Geoff, when you're looking for a $40,000-ish high-performance car that's still practical enough to load up the dog, your friends and everything you'll need for a weekend away, there's really only one choice to make. You need a Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG wagon. It ticks every single one of your boxes, and then some, plus the fact it has all-wheel-drive means you'll be able to tackle (read: be a hooligan) in any type of weather. Though you still won't draw too much attention. After all, it's just a big German wagon at the end of the day. So what if it has a twin-turbocharged V8 motor with 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque that is capable of doing 0-to-60 in 3.3 seconds and going on to a top speed of 186 mph?
Since I'm a really chill and cool dude, I even went out of my way to find you a really solid E63 Wagon, but even if this one isn't to your liking, there are plenty out there that'll fit the bill if you're willing to travel a bit. In any case, what we've got here is a 2014 model listed a couple of hundred miles away from you in Ohio. It's got just 73,000 miles on the clock, and it's finished in decidedly under-the-radar Palladium Silver Metallic, so you won't draw too much attention to yourself. Sure, it sustained some minor damage at some point, according to the CarFax report, but what car is perfect, ya know? In any case, Geoff, the E63 S Wagon is for you.
Expert 3: Collin Woodard - Porsche Is Professional
I'm not going to lie, Geoff, you didn't really give us a lot to work with here. I could probably throw a rock and hit multiple sub-$40,000 cars with four doors that aren't terribly slow. That said, I also fully understand the position you're in. Sometimes it's actually easier to shop with a lot of constraints because it's hard to make a decision when you have too many options.
It also doesn't help that a lot of the listings in your area are pretty boring, but don't worry, I've got you. The car you need is this 72,000-mile 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S over in Rochester Hills. With a list price of $41,750, it's ever-so-slightly out of budget, but even if you can't negotiate a lower price, it still looks like a pretty good deal. If $40,000 is a hard ceiling, though, I bet you can find a less-expensive alternative, too.Is it the Porsche you typically think of when you imagine yourself driving a Porsche? Probably not, but it has room for your dog and a couple friends, comes with an extra dash of practicality thanks to its liftback design, and should be plenty of fun to drive while still looking professional and plenty grown up. Plus, with a good set of tires, it should be able to handle whatever winter weather Michigan throws its way.