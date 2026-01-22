It's Just Me And The Dog, I Want Something Fun To Drive! What Should I Buy?

Geoff lives in Dearborn, Michigan, and it's just him and his dog. He can finally afford a nicer ride and wants something enjoyable, but not over the top and comfortable enough for the pup. With a budget up to $40,000 what car should he buy?

No wife or kids, one dog, decent financial situation and I want a fun vehicle that can be a daily driver. Something not obnoxious. I have no desire to wake the neighbors when I start my car in the morning nor anything that makes me look like a 46 year old guy trying to be 26. I would like to look professional while also having a vehicle that when I hit the gas there is at least a little oomph there.

I'd like something with 4 doors so it is easy to get dogs and friends in and out of. Maybe a bit of cargo space so loading up for a weekend trip is nice and easy. Open to body styles. Budget is up to $40,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $40,000

Location: Dearborn, Michigan

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Fun, Four doors, a little bit of power

Doesn't want: Something too over the top