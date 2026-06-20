What's The Best Car For Your Dog?

What kinds of features and amenities would your dog look for if they were buying a new car? It seems unlikely that you and your dog would agree on the exact specification, you know, if they could talk and form cogent arguments. Dogs, for better or worse, are stuck with you and whatever junker you deem good enough to haul them around. What would your dog actually want to be chauffeured around in if they could pick? If dogs were in charge do you think the F-150 would still be the number one best selling vehicle in America, or would it be, like, an electric wagon of some kind?

What kinds of creature comforts would your creature find comfortable? Maybe an automated Scooby Snack dispenser? Perhaps a GPS setting that routes you to the nearest park with a single button press? Windows that open like portholes instead of rolling down could be better for your pooch because they can stick their head out without risk of jumping through when they see a squirrel.

Since you can't just go ask your dog what kind of car they would like to ride in, you'll have to make some educated guesses on their behalf. What do you currently drive them around in? What kind of dog are they? What features do you wish your car had to make driving them around easier (or what kinds of features do you think they wish your car had)? There are a lot of different ways you could answer this question, so go hog (dog?) wild with it. Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.