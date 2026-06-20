What's The Best Car For Your Dog?
What kinds of features and amenities would your dog look for if they were buying a new car? It seems unlikely that you and your dog would agree on the exact specification, you know, if they could talk and form cogent arguments. Dogs, for better or worse, are stuck with you and whatever junker you deem good enough to haul them around. What would your dog actually want to be chauffeured around in if they could pick? If dogs were in charge do you think the F-150 would still be the number one best selling vehicle in America, or would it be, like, an electric wagon of some kind?
What kinds of creature comforts would your creature find comfortable? Maybe an automated Scooby Snack dispenser? Perhaps a GPS setting that routes you to the nearest park with a single button press? Windows that open like portholes instead of rolling down could be better for your pooch because they can stick their head out without risk of jumping through when they see a squirrel.
Since you can't just go ask your dog what kind of car they would like to ride in, you'll have to make some educated guesses on their behalf. What do you currently drive them around in? What kind of dog are they? What features do you wish your car had to make driving them around easier (or what kinds of features do you think they wish your car had)? There are a lot of different ways you could answer this question, so go hog (dog?) wild with it. Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.
The car for dogs
I have had the pleasure of sharing my home and car with a variety of dogs over the decades. None of them has been particularly happy to be in the car. My basset hounds would begrudgingly accept their fate and fall asleep in the back seat for the duration of the journey, but some of my other four-legged pals positively hated the experience. I've never yet had a dog that actively enjoyed going for a car ride, sitting in the passenger seat, head out the window, tongue lolling out the side of their mouth. I've jealously looked on as others pack their dogs in a backpack or sidecar for a nice long motorcycle journey. It has made me contemplate what could make the experience better for my buddies.
Maybe my dogs need more active positive reinforcement to get them enjoying the car. A bag full of treats and head pats would certainly make me like sitting in the passenger's seat more. But what about playing nature sounds over the stereo? Maybe some scratch and sniff sections of the dashboard they can investigate olfactorily. If only we could read their minds and give them exactly what they want and need. Alas, all we can do is dream.
So here's your chance to advocate on behalf of your pooch, and maybe one of the major automotive OEMs will hear their plea for more appropriate doggomobiles. Since dogs are red/green colorblind, maybe they'd be happier with a wide variety of blue or yellow exterior colors and interior trims? Sound off in the comments and we'll have a nice rousing back-and-forth bark session about it.