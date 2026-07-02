The Toyota RAV4 V6 Embarassed These More Expensive Crossovers And SUVS To 60

Just about everyone likes a good sleeper car. Maybe it stems from our lizard brains finding excitement in the unexpected, or maybe it's the simple, unimpeachable joy of watching a slow-looking fast car smoke a Ferrari at a green light (no offense, Ferrari acolytes). But when it comes to the most outwardly drowsy of sleeper rides, you'd be hard-pressed to find one as unassuming as the third-gen Toyota RAV4 V6. And this little SUV didn't just haul ass – it soundly outperformed a ton of its far pricier crossover contemporaries from BMW, Porsche, and others – and became something of a sleeper legend itself in the process.

Nobody expected a compact SUV from Toyota to be a viable "sleeper" candidate in the first place. A Chevy SS or Subaru Legacy GT? Solid sleepers, for sure. But compared to the fully suburbia-coded RAV4, the SS and GT come across as comparatively obvious undercover bangers – and among car nerds, they're pretty much known quantities anyway.

So, what's the secret to the RAV4 V6's sleeper success? Enter Toyota's venerable 2GR-FE engine. Packing 269 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque, this V6 powertrain imbues the RAV4 with the verve to hit 60 mph in just over six seconds. Back in 2006 – the RAV4 V6's first model year in the U.S. – those were considered legit sports-car numbers. But, beyond critics and enthusiasts, few people realized just how wild it was that a subdued, mainline sport-utility was nailing these sorts of 0-60 figures.

While a new V6-powered RAV4 probably isn't in the cards for now, we think this brawny, peak-'00s hot-ute of yore deserves a little more love and credit. Let's learn more about this sleepiest of sleepers – as well as its unwitting, high-priced peers.