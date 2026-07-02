The Toyota RAV4 V6 Embarassed These More Expensive Crossovers And SUVS To 60
Just about everyone likes a good sleeper car. Maybe it stems from our lizard brains finding excitement in the unexpected, or maybe it's the simple, unimpeachable joy of watching a slow-looking fast car smoke a Ferrari at a green light (no offense, Ferrari acolytes). But when it comes to the most outwardly drowsy of sleeper rides, you'd be hard-pressed to find one as unassuming as the third-gen Toyota RAV4 V6. And this little SUV didn't just haul ass – it soundly outperformed a ton of its far pricier crossover contemporaries from BMW, Porsche, and others – and became something of a sleeper legend itself in the process.
Nobody expected a compact SUV from Toyota to be a viable "sleeper" candidate in the first place. A Chevy SS or Subaru Legacy GT? Solid sleepers, for sure. But compared to the fully suburbia-coded RAV4, the SS and GT come across as comparatively obvious undercover bangers – and among car nerds, they're pretty much known quantities anyway.
So, what's the secret to the RAV4 V6's sleeper success? Enter Toyota's venerable 2GR-FE engine. Packing 269 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque, this V6 powertrain imbues the RAV4 with the verve to hit 60 mph in just over six seconds. Back in 2006 – the RAV4 V6's first model year in the U.S. – those were considered legit sports-car numbers. But, beyond critics and enthusiasts, few people realized just how wild it was that a subdued, mainline sport-utility was nailing these sorts of 0-60 figures.
While a new V6-powered RAV4 probably isn't in the cards for now, we think this brawny, peak-'00s hot-ute of yore deserves a little more love and credit. Let's learn more about this sleepiest of sleepers – as well as its unwitting, high-priced peers.
The RAV4 V6: A unique undercover freak
The first RAV4 V6 model was offered with the then-new second-gen model, and the six-banger would stick around as an optional motor until the next-gen RAV4 launched in 2012. The 3.5-liter milliliter was, at the time, mighty potent for a small, mainline-market SUV. According to a Car & Driver review, the 2006 RAV4 Platinum V6 made the 0-60-mph run in 6.3 seconds (with the added weight of all-wheel drive, no less).
Per Car & Driver, the upper-trim Platinum AWD V6 model would run you around $28,000 USD (about $47,000 in today's greenbacks, hooray inflation). That's not cheap, but its performance off the line eclipsed far pricier, ostensibly "sportier" crossovers from BMW, Porsche, and others.
Let's start with the 2006 Porsche Cayenne. The '06 base model hit 60 mph from a stop in just under nine seconds. The Cayenne was priced from $46,015 back in '06. The base 2006 BMW X5? At just over eight seconds, the Bimmer sported a $45,920 price of entry. Even that year's V8-powered X5 4.8is only managed around six seconds to 60 mph. While that's a little quicker than the RAV4 V6, the BMW's base MSRP was well over double the Toyota's when both were new.
Pour one out for Toyota's ultimate SUV sleeper
Of course, vehicles that are quicker than their price tags suggest are nothing new. After all, that's one of the main selling points of muscle cars and hot hatches like the Mustang GT, Golf GTI, and Civic Type R – all of which deliver impressive power at semi-reasonable prices. Regardless, something as unassuming as the RAV4 V6 was a hoot for enthusiasts and critics to see an econo-SUV lay the acceleration smackdown on these way-pricier luxury-market crossovers.
Alas, since we can't have nice things, the RAV4 V6 wasn't long for the world. Beginning with the fourth-generation RAV4 in 2013, the V6 was ditched in favor of more efficient four-cylinder engines. Today, the quickest RAV4 is the Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, which can hit 60 mph from a stop in a snappy 5.4 seconds. We may have this newer, faster, and less thirsty RAV4 on our hands in 2026, but the old V6-powered version still takes the crown as the hottest, baddest RAV4 of all – all while keeping up its wonderfully deceptive appearance as a sleepy, run-of-the-mill little Toyota.