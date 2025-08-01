Space Force's Next Spaceplane Mission Will Test Navigation Without GPS Using Quantum Sensors

The U.S. Space Force (and the Air Force before it) have been flying the Boeing X-37B spaceplane drone since 2010, demonstrating how advanced vehicles like this could maneuver on orbit and testing out a variety of advanced equipment. Now, the Space Force has announced the next (eighth) mission of the craft, launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on August 21. Its objective: to test quantum sensors and lasers in space. Yes, that is a real sentence I get to write in this job.

On the laser side, the Space Force will specifically be testing how lasers at the infrared level can communicate with satellites. Infrared is more information-dense than traditional radio waves, so could deliver updates or instructions faster. The Space Force says lasers are also more secure, since they are tightbeam rather than broadcast, so an enemy spy satellite would have to physically intercept the beam rather than just listen in from nearby. This test is being done in coordination with the Air Force Research Lab.

Lasers in space not sci-fi enough for you? The really wild stuff is happening over on the quantum side. The X-37B will carry "the highest performing quantum inertial sensor ever tested in space." This incredible device can locate and navigate the spaceplane without the need to stay in touch with other satellites. In other words, it can do the job of GPS without actually needing any GPS satellites. In a world where GPS jamming and spoofing is getting ever more prevalent, that's a big leap forward for space operations (and even old-fashioned air operations, including commercial). This test is being done in coordination with the Defense Innovation Unit.