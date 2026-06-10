Russia Might Have Space-Based GPS Jamming Capabilities

The idea that a country could knock out satellite navigation across an entire continent sounds like something ripped from the plot of a James Bond movie or a Tom Clancy novel. However, reality might not be as far-fetched as fiction would have you believe. University researchers identified Russian satellites as the source of GPS interference across Europe in a paper last week. The discovery has raised further questions, including whether the jamming is intentional. If so, have we seen the full extent of Russia's space-based capabilities?

Researchers from the University of Texas and Stanford University combed through publicly available data and spotted an intense interference pattern. According to Ars Technica, global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receivers across Europe were hit with instances as far west as Greenland. The interference would come in bursts lasting less than 10 seconds, simultaneously across all these ground stations, within a frequency band overlapping with the frequencies used by US-made GPS satellites.

The interference's source was determined to be at least 745 miles above the Earth's surface. An investigation of the satellites over Europe at that altitude during interference incidents led to Kosmos 2546. The satellite was launched in 2020 by the Russian Federation as part of the Edinaya Kosmicheskaya Sistema (EKS), a six-satellite constellation for a new ballistic missile early-warning system. The first instance of interference began a month after the first EKS satellite was launched in October 2019.