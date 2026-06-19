Kia Soul Explodes Thanks To Compressed Air And A Lit Cigarette

Cigarettes are bad for your health, but lighting one up doesn't usually blow up your car. A series of unfortunate events caused exactly that to happen in Gamewell, North Carolina. Both occupants, including a child, survived, though one was hospitalized for burns, reports the Charlotte Observer. Officials did not identify either occupant, nor clarify which of them was hospitalized.

On the evening of June 12, a red Kia Soul was driving past the Gamewell Superette gas station and convenience store. Local residents and business owners heard the loud explosion. WSOC shared security camera video from the Superette showing the badly damaged Kia pulling in. A man then climbs out the front passenger window, Dukes of Hazzard style, most likely because the door is too damaged to open.

The Gamewell Fire Department is right next door to the Superette and responded immediately, with help from Lenoir, the next town over. Despite the explosion, there was no fire, even in the footage of the Kia parking at the Superette immediately afterward. Emergency medical services treated the injuries, and firefighters investigated the cause of the explosion.