Oops! Woman Lights Cigarette While Driving, Blows Up Her Minivan Carrying A Leaking Propane Tank

A woman was injured last week when authorities believe she attempted to light a cigarette while driving a Chrysler Pacifica that was hauling a propane cylinder that, unbeknownst to her, was leaking, causing a massive explosion. The force of the blast was so significant that it literally blew the metal roof clean off of the Pacifica, as well as all the windows and doors, launching some components more than 100 feet away from the van, into the yards of nearby homes. Miraculously, the driver was okay.

The explosion occurred in Burke, Virginia at 7:30 a.m. on April 9, and residents near the area said it shook their homes so violently it made pictures fall off the wall. How could this have happened? According to NBC4 Washington, "investigators believe with temperatures in the 30s that morning, she probably had the windows rolled up, so a leak would have filled the car up with gas." We've covered similar incidents in the past where the drivers have been able to walk away, but for god's sake, open your windows when you're hauling propane canisters in enclosed vehicles — or, maybe, don't smoke at all when carrying something like that in your car.