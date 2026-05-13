Congresswoman Accuses 10-Year-Old Of Being Indoctrinated By Propaganda After He Sends Her A Letter About The Benefits Of EVs For A Class Assignment
As part of a class assignment, a Greensboro, North Carolina fourth grader was tasked with writing a persuasive essay and mailing it off to some sort of decision maker or influential person. So — like any based individual would do — Christian Mango (sick name) wrote a letter to Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (who voted against aid for Hurricane Katrina victims) about the benefits of electric vehicles, and he suggested installing a $5,000 tax rebate for EV owners. He added that they're "better than normal cars" because they are "better for the environment. They pay less. And there's no gas." I couldn't have said it better myself, Christian.
Even if you're an anti-EV weenie like Foxx an impassioned letter like this from a 10-year-old surely deserves some sort of kindhearted response, right? Wrong! Instead of that, Foxx — or her team, more likely — sent back a scathing response, dismissing Mango's work as him falling for "propaganda." The response goes on, directing the child to read six articles "about the disastrous record of policies enacted to address 'climate change.'" Two of the "articles" were published by the Wall Street Journal's editorial board, a third was an opinion piece and the rest were from Fox News.
To make matters even worse, the 82-year-old (who co-sponsored a bill that would end birthright citizenship) has previously chaired the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, according to Fox 8. Here's what else she said, while also disparaging Mango's teacher and the educational system writ large:
Ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you. I will never be able to know. My guess is that your teacher will not be able to give you a good educational experience by helping you. Because they are too interested in indoctrinating you. How sad.
What the Foxx
That's not all she said, either. Foxx (who isn't a fan of same-sex marriage) also talked about how "many folks do not realize" where money from the federal government actually "comes from." She then tries to school him on the redistribution of wealth.
Therefore, your request that 'the federal government should give a $5,000 tax rebate for all new electric car purchases' means that the federal government must take that money out of the pockets of hardworking people who may not have the means to buy an electric vehicle in the first place.
Since Mango is, you know, 10, he didn't completely understand what Foxx (who opposes legal abortion) was talking about, so his mother had to explain it to him. After that, he was pretty sad about the whole situation, Fox 8 reports. Keeping with his good-guy attitude, the fourth grader was apparently upset that Foxx (who voted against releasing the Epstein files) decided to go after his teacher since he was the one who decided to write about EVs in the first place.
"I think that was wrong... because the school didn't do anything," Mango told Fox 8.
Now, Mango's mother has taken to social media, rightfully slamming Foxx's letter and is demanding an apology from the Congressperson to apologize to her son.
"When Representative Foxx attacked him and attacked his teachers and said that his teachers are indoctrinating him with propaganda. How do you even explain that to a 10-year-old in 4th grade? We told our son that is not an okay response. Nobody should talk to a child like that and nobody should talk to a teacher like that. She crossed the line," Emily Mango told Fox 8.
She also called the letter "horrific" and "reprehensible," according to WRAL, adding that Foxx "crossed a line" when she "attacked a child and attacked teachers." Ya know, I gotta agree with you, Ms. Mango. I gotta agree.