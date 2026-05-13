Congresswoman Accuses 10-Year-Old Of Being Indoctrinated By Propaganda After He Sends Her A Letter About The Benefits Of EVs For A Class Assignment

As part of a class assignment, a Greensboro, North Carolina fourth grader was tasked with writing a persuasive essay and mailing it off to some sort of decision maker or influential person. So — like any based individual would do — Christian Mango (sick name) wrote a letter to Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (who voted against aid for Hurricane Katrina victims) about the benefits of electric vehicles, and he suggested installing a $5,000 tax rebate for EV owners. He added that they're "better than normal cars" because they are "better for the environment. They pay less. And there's no gas." I couldn't have said it better myself, Christian.

Even if you're an anti-EV weenie like Foxx an impassioned letter like this from a 10-year-old surely deserves some sort of kindhearted response, right? Wrong! Instead of that, Foxx — or her team, more likely — sent back a scathing response, dismissing Mango's work as him falling for "propaganda." The response goes on, directing the child to read six articles "about the disastrous record of policies enacted to address 'climate change.'" Two of the "articles" were published by the Wall Street Journal's editorial board, a third was an opinion piece and the rest were from Fox News.

To make matters even worse, the 82-year-old (who co-sponsored a bill that would end birthright citizenship) has previously chaired the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, according to Fox 8. Here's what else she said, while also disparaging Mango's teacher and the educational system writ large: