Tiny, Adorable Telo MT1 Electric Pickup Truck Moves One Step Closer To Making Me Eat My Own Words
When electric vehicle startup Telo Trucks first announced plans to build a minitruck for the U.S., it was basically love at first sight. The MT1 promised the bed space of a Toyota Tacoma with the footprint of a Mini Cooper, while also claiming up to 350 miles of range. Then we learned Telo planned to sell a 500-horsepower version, and it was over for me. I was hooked. The problem was, the more I like something, the less likely is is to be a hit. And yet, Telo just announced a new Tier 1 partnership that moves it one step closer to production.
The part where the first customers get their keys is still a ways off, but Telo announced in the video-press-release-combo below that it's officially partnered with Schwab Industries — the Michigan-based automotive (and aerospace) prototyping and manufacturing giant — to build the production MT1's body-in-white. Telo didn't say much beyond that, so details on final assembly and when they expect to actually begin building these miniature electric drift trucks are still a mystery, but the spokesperson said to expect more announcements in the coming weeks. Hopefully, those announcements will answer most of our questions
Telo Trucks x Schwab Industries
Telo also says it's been quiet lately because it wanted to be sure the MT1 met its internal crash safety standards. Whether that's because they were trying to fix a problem or merely spending a little extra time making sure the electric minitruck was as safe as possible, it isn't clear. Either way, though, safety is important, especially when your business model hinges on convincing several thousand people a year to drive a tiny truck on the same roads as Ram TRXs and GMC Hummer EVs.
As Henrik Fisker has proven multiple times, getting to production is no guarantee that bankruptcy isn't just around the corner. But considering how many startups fail before they even manage to get a drivable prototype on the road, it still feels notable that Telo landed a deal with a respected manufacturing partner to weld all the metal pieces together. It should also be good for customers, since Schwab knows what it's doing, and that should come with at least some level of quality and safety assurance.
Maybe Telo is another Aptera. It could still be the next Fisker. Only time will tell. But Telo isn't dead yet, and it's officially one step closer to making me eat my own words. I can't wait.