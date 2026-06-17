Tiny, Adorable Telo MT1 Electric Pickup Truck Moves One Step Closer To Making Me Eat My Own Words

Telo also says it's been quiet lately because it wanted to be sure the MT1 met its internal crash safety standards. Whether that's because they were trying to fix a problem or merely spending a little extra time making sure the electric minitruck was as safe as possible, it isn't clear. Either way, though, safety is important, especially when your business model hinges on convincing several thousand people a year to drive a tiny truck on the same roads as Ram TRXs and GMC Hummer EVs.

As Henrik Fisker has proven multiple times, getting to production is no guarantee that bankruptcy isn't just around the corner. But considering how many startups fail before they even manage to get a drivable prototype on the road, it still feels notable that Telo landed a deal with a respected manufacturing partner to weld all the metal pieces together. It should also be good for customers, since Schwab knows what it's doing, and that should come with at least some level of quality and safety assurance.

Maybe Telo is another Aptera. It could still be the next Fisker. Only time will tell. But Telo isn't dead yet, and it's officially one step closer to making me eat my own words. I can't wait.