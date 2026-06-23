How Often Should You Check Your Engine Coolant?

Cars with internal combustion engines rely on complex cooling systems to keep the engine's temperature within the appropriate range. If this system fails and an engine's temperature starts climbing, it's bad news. Excess engine temps can cause irreparable damage to many of an engine system's components and may lead to blown head gaskets, damaged pistons, broken thermostats, and much more.

One of the best ways to prevent your car's engine from overheating and causing critical damage is to regularly check the engine coolant. While many coolants are rated for multi-year use, it's still best to check your coolant at least once a year, maybe even more often for the hyper-vigilant among us. Not doing so could be one of the most expensive automotive mistakes you'll ever make, as engine repairs are neither cheap nor convenient.

Not every overheating problem ties directly back to the coolant, but checking your coolant is one of the easiest and least time-consuming things you can do to be proactive about your engine health. You don't have to go into the shop to do it, and it isn't particularly skill-intensive, either, so it won't be one of those DIY projects that totally ruin your ride. All you need to know is where your coolant tank is located and how to get it open. Having an antifreeze tester at your disposal won't hurt, either. If you really don't trust yourself to get the job done right, you can always ask your mechanic or local dealership to check the coolant as part of any routine maintenance visit. It might cost a few bucks, but that's well worth the peace of mind.