These Are The DIY Car Projects That Nearly Or Totally Ruined Your Ride

My fellow project-enduring masochists, how some of you have truly suffered. When I asked you over the weekend to tell me what DIY car projects went so wrong they nearly or totally ruined your ride, I of course expected stories, but some of these projects literally went up in flames. Also, the imagery of one of you walking home a charred bike was absolutely outstanding, albeit mighty unfortunate as well. You'll see what I mean momentarily.

I may have said over the weekend that a project fail is a project learning opportunity, and there are certainly some learning opportunities your experiences have bestowed upon the rest of us. We'll use these tomes as a guide, perhaps, of what not to do on our own projects. Otherwise, we shall continue the path of learning via our own DIY car experiments so that one day, when this question is asked again (surely in the next 2-5 years), we too can contribute to the chaos of DIY projects gone wrong on our cars.

Enjoy the pain of your brethren. Also, as promised, one of you actually posted a picture with your response, and that answer is included.