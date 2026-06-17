And The Award For Worst Gas Mileage Ever Goes To This Manual Jeep Cherokee Chief With A Viper V10

The absolute whopper of an engine under this Jeep's tall hood was factory rated for 825 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque, and it has electronic fuel injection, carbon fiber valve covers, brushless cooling fans, and a dual exhaust system with Borla mufflers. There are a few videos included on the Bring A Trailer ad for the truck, and the driving footage shows how vicious the Viper V10 sounds.

It's built on a custom-fabricated Roadster Shop chassis and has a four-link rear with Fox dampers, Baer six-piston disc brakes, and Dana 44 and Dana 60 axles with manually locking front hubs, so it seems to have all the necessary components to handle the obscene amount of power produced by the snarling V10 under its hood — whether you keep it on the road or choose to venture off. It even has modern niceties including Vintage Air climate control, power windows, a Bluetooth-capable radio, and power steering courtesy of a Borgeson quick-ratio box.

The digital odometer shows 3,200 miles, but there is a note about a prior engine repair following a 'seize' incident in 2024 that might cause some trepidation, but if you've got the money to spend on this beast you probably have the money to keep it fueled and running, too. If this appeals to you, the auction ends very soon so don't miss your chance.