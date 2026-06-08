The 2000 Ford Excursion Was Built To Be The Biggest, Heaviest SUV On Earth

Ford has been a key player in the SUV sweepstakes for years, of course, but the company faced a bit of a problem in the year 2000. Its massive three-row Expedition, which debuted in 1996 and stretched 204.6 inches at the time, just wasn't big enough for some buyers. Now, the automaker could have built — and eventually did — a stretched wheelbase version for a little extra room. But instead, Blue Oval engineers took the maxim "go big or go home" to the next level by introducing the Ford Excursion — a mighty monster of a machine built on the same chassis as the Ford Super Duty trucks.

In Ford's words (PDF), the Excursion was "what the other SUVs want to be when they grow up," and that claim was more than supported by its dimensions. The super-sized SUV, taking up 226.7 inches of pavement, was nearly 2 feet longer than the Expedition, with an additional 18-inch advantage in terms of wheelbase. Moreover, even though GM offered its own HD-based SUVs in the form of the Chevrolet Suburban 2500, for example, that model was still 7.4 inches shorter in length with a 7-inch shorter wheelbase.

Nor did Ford seem all that worried about the Excursion's curb weight. The massive SUV clocked in at 6,660 pounds in its lightest configuration — with RWD and a 5.4-liter V8 — and could reach 7,688 pounds with four-wheel drive and an optional 7.3-liter turbodiesel Power Stroke V8. At that stage, it was about 650 pounds heavier than a 2000 Hummer. It still undercuts the 2026 GMC Hummer EV, which can break the 9,000-pound barrier in some versions.