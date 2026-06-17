What's Your Favorite Type Of Driving?
Driving rocks, but some types of driving are preferable to others. For example, driving to work at rush hour in one of the busiest metropolitan areas in the United States is not what many people would call exciting, but stringing corners together on your favorite twisty, technical, scenic canyon road on a clear day can truly feel like you've reached nirvana.
Maybe the only kind of driving that you care about is the driving that takes place on a race track, or maybe it's ice racing, or even something slow and technical like rock crawling. Whatever floats your proverbial boat, dearest reader, we want to know: what's your favorite type of driving? Share your answer in the comments below.
I feel like this question is a bit amorphous, so I'll give some more possible examples. If you're the type that thinks life is best lived sideways, maybe drifting is your favorite type of driving, or you've been bitten by the drag race bug and you prefer to view life one quarter-mile at a time. All types of driving are valid, so don't be scared, speak your truth!
My favorite type of driving is Baja-style driving
At the time of writing this, I am fortunate enough to have a dust-covered 2025 Ford Bronco Raptor press car sitting in my parking lot. It's not covered in dust due to neglect, far from it in fact. It's covered in dust because I spent eight hours last weekend, let's say evaluating it at a nearby OHV area out in the hot dry mountains outside of LA, and my face was permanently stuck in a maniacal grin for each of those eight glorious hours.
During that time, though, I was reminded that I'm not the most fond of low-speed, technical off-roading, but I am a total fiend for some high-speed, jump-takin', chassis-shakin' trophy truck-style Baja driving. That said, I am spoiled living in LA because we're surrounded by some of the best driving roads in the country, like in the Malibu canyons and Angeles Forest that I frequently take advantage of, so lower-speed canyon carving takes a close second place. I squealed and giggled like a baby getting a tummy raspberry every single time I took a jump, and when I skipped along the top of the brutal desert landscape like a pebble on a lake in that Braptor. Everything about it spoke to my car-obsessed inner child, and it's simply my favorite type of driving. What's yours?