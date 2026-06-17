Driving rocks, but some types of driving are preferable to others. For example, driving to work at rush hour in one of the busiest metropolitan areas in the United States is not what many people would call exciting, but stringing corners together on your favorite twisty, technical, scenic canyon road on a clear day can truly feel like you've reached nirvana.

Maybe the only kind of driving that you care about is the driving that takes place on a race track, or maybe it's ice racing, or even something slow and technical like rock crawling. Whatever floats your proverbial boat, dearest reader, we want to know: what's your favorite type of driving? Share your answer in the comments below.

I feel like this question is a bit amorphous, so I'll give some more possible examples. If you're the type that thinks life is best lived sideways, maybe drifting is your favorite type of driving, or you've been bitten by the drag race bug and you prefer to view life one quarter-mile at a time. All types of driving are valid, so don't be scared, speak your truth!