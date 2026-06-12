Ford Says Bronco And Ranger Raptor 'Already Have Too Much Power,' So Hotter Versions Aren't Coming

Ford has really done the work to fill out its Raptor lineup in recent years. In the past, just the F-150 got the Blue Oval's hardcore off-roader treatment. Now, though, we've got a Bronco Raptor, Ranger Raptor and a supercharged 720-horsepower F-150 Raptor R that sits above them all. With the addition of the F-150 Raptor R, you wouldn't be wrong for hoping Ford would R-ify the Braptor and Rangtor. Well, I've got some bad news for you: it's not happening.

Ford Racing production vehicle chief engineer Carl Widmann spoke to Road and Track, and he pretty much told folks who are holding out hope for a more powerful Bronco Raptor R or Ranger Raptor R not to hold their breath. He gave the magazine about as straightforward an answer as you could imagine when asked about the prospects of those two off-roaders. "I have not seen any plans for it."

Widmann's reasoning for Ford's disinterest in building these cars is fascinating. It's not because customers don't want vehicles like these, it's because they've got enough power as it stands, and the Ranger Raptor is already pushing the limits of its segment. Hell, Widmann contests the Bronco Raptor might actually have too much power. And here I was, thinking this was America.

Here's what he told R&T: