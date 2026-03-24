At $12,500, Is This 1993 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe A Super Bargain?

While Ford returned the T-Bird to form in the 1980s, it wasn't until the '90s edition that it was really allowed to flex. Today's Nice Price or No Dice SC has a supercharged engine and a five-speed manual, making it the best of the best. Let's see if the seller has set the best price.

Fear is a powerful emotion, driven by perceived or implied threats to one's safety and well-being. Triggered by the autonomic nervous system (ANS), fear can result in the "fight, flight, or freeze" response. That can be caused by any number of terrifying situations—a shark fin on the horizon while swimming, stumbling upon a back-alley circus clown, or the prospect of having to maintain a two-decade-old German car, being amongst the most butt-puckering.

That, along with a distaste for form over function, drove the discourse over the 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 we looked at on Monday. It had baby bear, not-too-much nor not-too-little mileage, and looked to be in pretty good condition for its $8,900 asking price. You all showed some metaphorical cajones by standing up to the daunting prospect of an out-of-warranty Benz, earning the CLS a narrow but solid 52% 'Nice Price' win.