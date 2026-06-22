Used Tesla Model X Is The Only Electric Three-Row Family Hauler You Can Buy Under $20,000, But Here's A Reality Check

When the Tesla Model X was new, the popular 90D version cost about $100,000. Thanks to the magic of depreciation, though, the cheapest Model Xs can now be found in the $15,000 range. As far as practical family cars that still run and drive go, a price like that is hard to beat. And if you want an electric three-row family hauler, it's your only choice south of $20,000. That makes it a tempting buy for people with a limited car budget who have gotten sick of playing gas price roulette. It's also an incredibly risky purchase and not a gamble most families should take.

Admittedly, I'm no lover of Elon Musk nor fan of many of his actions, so there's no getting around the fact that I'm biased here. Still, my issue with most families buying super cheap Model Xs has nothing to do with that. My issues with buying a scarily cheap Model X are much more cheap-Model-X specific.

The first potential problem, of course, is that we're talking about a decade-old vehicle that was originally designed to cost $100,000. On a limited budget, heavily depreciated luxury cars are almost always a bad idea, but since the Model X is electric, there's no engine, traditional transmission, starter, or alternator that could break on you. So that's nice. Still, wear items will need to be replaced, and replacement parts can be pricier than you're used to. Even tires can get expensive fast.

When Tesla revealed the first Model X prototype back in 2012, its target market was still early adopters, not mainstream buyers. Early customers wanted to be on the cutting edge, and they were willing to put up with, shall we say, "quirks" and "annoyances" that early Model S buyers were used to but Honda and Toyota buyers would never have tolerated. With age, those issues can get worse.