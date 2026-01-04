Why Diesel Engines Have Higher Compression Ratios Than Gas Engines

Apart from the very curious, not many people ask why diesel engines, compared to gasoline, run higher compression ratios. The argument is reasonably straightforward and starts with fuel characteristics – diesel is less volatile than gasoline, heavier, and evaporates more slowly, which is why both engines are designed differently.

Okay, so how is all this connected to compression ratios, you ask? Since diesel vaporizes slowly, it requires more heat to get things started, as opposed to gasoline. And what better way to increase the cylinder temperature than by squeezing the air inside it even more. Mind you, this exercise is not exclusive to diesels, as a lot of uber quick sports cars feature high-compression gasoline engines. However, these often require higher-octane fuels. Why? Because regular pump gas can damage/destroy the engine through premature ignition, otherwise called engine detonation/knock.

Typically, diesel engines run compression ratios of 14:1 or higher, while gasoline engines have compression ratios ranging from 8:1 to 12:1, with Mazda's Skyactiv-G engine managing up to 14:1, which is pretty impressive for a mass-market powerplant designed to run on regular 87-octane pump gas. So, why can't you compress gasoline like diesel? To explain this, you need to first understand the chemistry behind the fuels themselves.