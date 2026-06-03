Why The V8 Toyota 4Runner Is So Sought After

Here's the catch, though. Toyota killed off the V8 engine option when the fifth-generation 4Runner arrived for the 2010 model year, offering only four-and six-cylinder options since. The pool of clean, surviving examples is shrinking by the day. As a result, the 2003-2009 4Runners represent a unique, historical golden era, making them quite expensive.

Finding a good, clean example today can seem like hunting for a unicorn. Most V8 4Runners on the used car market show 200,000 or even 300,000 miles on the odometer. While the engines could still feel fresh despite the astronomical mileage on them, the rest of the truck still takes a beating. Enthusiasts looking at one of these need to watch out for frame rust, which can severely compromise the vehicle's structural integrity, especially if it's from the salt-belt states.

The other thing fourth-generation 4Runner buyers need to watch out for is timing belt issues. The 2UZ-FE uses a timing belt rather than a timing chain, meaning you need to verify if it was changed every 90,000 miles. Another common and pricey issue is the air injection pump failure, which can put the ECU into limp mode. The fourth-generation 4Runner also suffers from cracked exhaust manifolds, which leads to nothing more than a loud ticking sound.

Despite these potential issues, the demand for the V8 4Runner seems to be skyrocketing. This bulletproof SUV is a shining example of Toyota's overengineering phase, built right before giant screens and overcomplicated driving aids took over vehicle cabins. But, in case you are sick of overpriced Toyota 4Runners, there are definitely other capable SUV options on the used market, too.