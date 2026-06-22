The Ford Model T Looks Simple Until You Get To The Transmission

The Ford Model T debuted back in 1908 and absolutely revolutionized the auto industry, running for nearly two decades. And while Ford has tried in the past — and indeed in the present — to recreate Model T moments of importance, with over 15 million units sold, nothing has really come close in terms of significance. The Ford Model T mobilized America, with its rugged simplicity ensuring it worked well in a wide range of applications.

Naturally, things have moved on a bit by now, and the Model T looks about as complex as a toy car in comparison to the hybridized, turbocharged, sensor-crazed infotainment stations we all drive today. That might lead drivers into thinking the iconic antique is a doddle to pilot behind the wheel, if not a little scary without seat belts, airbags, and so forth. Well, as it happens, that's not quite the case.

The transmission is notoriously difficult to operate, for today's drivers at least, as it behaves differently to anything that's remotely mainstream by modern standards. It's a two-speed epicyclic transmission, with planetary gears, a reverse, three pedals, and a hand lever. When at the helm, drivers might look more like conductors of a one-man band, but nevertheless, that's the transmission of choice for one of the most popular cars of all time.