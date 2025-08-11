This Is What You Want To See From A 21st Century Model T

Last week we asked you what you want to see from a so-called 21st century Model T. There was a lot of consensus surrounding affordability and modularity, but there were also some answers that lead me to believe that some of you are actually pretty smart. The question was inspired by Ford CEO Jim Farley's announcement on Ford's second-quarter earnings call that the company would unveil a cheap EV platform, and that it will be a "Model T moment."

A quick calculation shows that when accounting for inflation, the $600 cost of a Ford Model T in 1919 equates to about $11,700 today. More than a century later, the world is obviously in a very different place than it was back then, and so is the automotive industry. If Ford can manage to bring an EV to market anywhere near that $11,700 price tag, I would be astounded, but I think Ford could make a huge splash if it can get this new model into driveways at or below the $20,000 mark (ahem, Slate). I'm hopeful that Ford can do it, because many buyers who are struggling financially would probably love a truly affordable new car. Thats what I want to see from a 21st century Model T, but these answers are what the Jalopnik audience wants to see.

You won't have to wait long to learn more about what Ford is actually doing. In fact, the Blue Oval's livestreamed announcement should be starting right as this story goes up.