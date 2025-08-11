This Is What You Want To See From A 21st Century Model T
Last week we asked you what you want to see from a so-called 21st century Model T. There was a lot of consensus surrounding affordability and modularity, but there were also some answers that lead me to believe that some of you are actually pretty smart. The question was inspired by Ford CEO Jim Farley's announcement on Ford's second-quarter earnings call that the company would unveil a cheap EV platform, and that it will be a "Model T moment."
A quick calculation shows that when accounting for inflation, the $600 cost of a Ford Model T in 1919 equates to about $11,700 today. More than a century later, the world is obviously in a very different place than it was back then, and so is the automotive industry. If Ford can manage to bring an EV to market anywhere near that $11,700 price tag, I would be astounded, but I think Ford could make a huge splash if it can get this new model into driveways at or below the $20,000 mark (ahem, Slate). I'm hopeful that Ford can do it, because many buyers who are struggling financially would probably love a truly affordable new car. Thats what I want to see from a 21st century Model T, but these answers are what the Jalopnik audience wants to see.
You won't have to wait long to learn more about what Ford is actually doing. In fact, the Blue Oval's livestreamed announcement should be starting right as this story goes up.
$25k and a 300-mile range
A Modern Model T EV would be 25k with 300 miles of range.
What I expect: A mini Crossover that starts at 29,999 with 250 miles of range that will balloon to 35k in 3 years
Submitted by: Kyle
Sub-$25k truck or SUV with a 150-mile range
Well, Ford could just buy Slate. They are well on their way to bringing an "EV Model T" to market. 150 mile range makes it a great commuter. Truck or SUV. Under $25K.
I don't need sub 4 second 0-60, or 500 mile range, or panoramic 47-inch screens. Just a cheap EV to commute in daily, and charge at home.
Yeah, just buy Slate.
Submitted by: Daryl from Texas
A cheap skateboard EV platform
Skateboard-style platform that can be a truck, a sedan, a coupe etc... Cheap enough that almost anyone can afford it. Repairable by a home-mechanic; that means swappable parts, thoughtful engineering, and open architecture. EV with a range decent enough to go between small North American towns.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Old hybrid platform with new updates
I think what the Model T should be is a used up 10-15 year old car stripped and frame strengthened to current standards, and then used as a base with a common small hybrid engine and tranz FWD. Rebuild the interior for cloth seats and base as base can be. Have all the safety features like collision avoidance and so forth but no self drive. Sell for $20k because you started with a shell already and filled it with off the shelf basic stuff. We don't need a new anything we need to reuse what we have.
Submitted by: XXLTall
It's all about the charge times
250-300 miles of EV range, getting to 80% charge in under 5 minutes, and chargers at every gas station.
Range anxiety is becoming a thing of the past, but a lot of people seem to act outraged if they won't be able to charge their vehicle as fast as they can refuel. Essentially, we need equivalent infrastructure for EVs as we do for ICE engines. Maybe then, we'd see proper uptake.
Submitted by: Beef Supreme
Manufacturing revolution
When the CEO of Ford talks about a Model T moment, I assume he's talking about manufacturing, not a specific EV. They've been hinting towards a new EV platform for years, so it shouldn't be a big surprise.
What I suspect it'll be: an EV platform with a radically different manufacturing process that allows Ford to produce in the quantity they need to keep price down and flexibility high. The biggest thing is likely to be margin per vehicle. I guarantee that every automaker looked at the margins that Tesla was able to drive, and they want that. Badly. (Which is one of the main reasons I assume EVs will see continued growth – legacy automakers haven't cracked it yet, but it's definitely an area of greater margin for them)
Maybe they announce a sample car using the process? It likely won't matter. The big news will be how it's made, not what's made.
Submitted by: dolsh
The people want CarPlay
I'd take 250 miles of range for sub-25k, air conditioning and apple carplay. Make it slippery and call it the Thunderbird. There have been far more sacrilegious takes on reusing nameplates already.
Submitted by: Gunther Lord
Over 300 miles is a must
Over 300 mile range or it's just not going to get bought by Americans. I could personally see buying something with half that(maybe even less), at the $20k price point with an intact warantee, as my "work" car. But it's still got to have enough quality baked in to last 10+ years without any major repairs. No matter what the car runs on, if it can't do that last bit, I just don't want it.
Submitted by: Norbus
Ikea-style assembly
Something modular and shipped flat pack style. Can either be assembled at regional distribution centers or simple enough to be assembled by the buyer, IKEA style. Now, obviously this method could only be BEV style vehicles as the average person isn't dropping in an engine and plumbing all the fuel lines and wiring.
Submitted by: Michael Tonelli
Government rebates
A new and complete different control system. Tiller instead of steering wheel, slider for accelerator, brakes on the right. Let's make Americans completely re-learn how to drive.
Easily adapted to farm use. Battery can run a house for a while, PTO that can run a dishwasher, cotton gin, potato harvester.
Extreme off-road ability. Able to go across 30" deep pot holes without bottoming out.
4 door convertibles.
I can go on. These would be real Model T moments.
What we will get is a mini SUV that because it fits 5 skinny people at once, will be called the Mach-5.
The problem is it was designed they thought that $7500 rebates would be available, so, they shot for the stripper version to be around $27k and the one that sells the most to be around $32k. With the $7500 rebate, these would have been a model T moment to have a car that does life for under $20k and a nice version for under $25k. But the lack of rebate will make them merely meh.
Submitted by: hoser68
A lifted BYD Seagull
in 1919 the cost of a model T was $600, but in 1925 the cost went down the $260. Also, keep in mind that back then households were single income. Now households are DUAL income. for a Model T equivalent to be comparable to the same buying power of today adjusted for inflation it would need to be close to $7800. If it was electric you could argue due to the lower maintenance costs it could go up to as high as $11,000.
Considering china's BYD Seagull retails for $7,600 it would be the modern Model T equivelent of today. maybe ford can just liscense the BYD seagull and build them in the states?? the main change that would need to be made to a car like the BYD seagull better for american roads would be taller ride height and slightly larger wheel/tire package.
Submitted by: Bassracerx
Modularity and post-purchase upgrades
If I was Ford, I would come up with a modular platform, with a CHEAP base configuration that people could afford, BUT with a gazillion high-margin options/configurations/customizations that owners could add either upfront or – more importantly – later on.
So, a very basic skate-board EV chassis, that can be optioned with different shells (sedan, wagon, SUV, truck, or whatever), a good enough range, say 150-200 miles, but with an option to expand to 300-400 mi either at purchase or later, preferably with modular battery packs that you could just purchase and plug in (at the dealer/service center for additional SC revenue!).
The key is to have a very stripped down base – basically anything that would be still legal to drive and affordable, BUT with the promise that you could always update it later. The margins on all the "updates" would be huge (with any 3rd party "unapproved" updates immediately voiding the warranty!, while charging exorbitant licensing fees to "approved" 3rd party vendors), while the base configuration would be sold at cost (or very close).
Submitted by: TheTerrible
A plug-in-hybrid powertrain
A full-on EV is the wrong answer. It should be a plug-in hybrid. Think Chevy Volt. Do all your errands in EV mode and have good-old gasoline to back it up.
And $25k isn't cheap. Make a full ICE model available too if it helps with the final price. If a Model T was $11k in today's dollars, you need to get into a base model for $20k; out the door, Tax, tags, registration.
Get lists of Wants and Needs from today's buyers. Burn the "Wants" list and build the "Needs" car.
I still remember the $9,999 Ford Escort or Suzuki Samurai and the BOGO Kia's.
Submitted by: Paul R