Before He Changed The World With Inexpensive Cars, Henry Ford Was The Fastest Man On Four Wheels

The Ford Motor Company as it's currently configured was, of course, founded by Henry Ford. But it wasn't his first go-round as an automaker. Back in 1901, the Henry Ford Company was created by Ford and his former colleagues at the Detroit Automobile Company, which Henry had joined as superintendent in 1899. The business fell apart shortly after, and the current Ford Motor Company's articles of association were filed in June 1903.

Henry was eager to make his mark on motoring, and what better way to promote his new business than by setting a land-speed record? After all, there's a reason why "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" remains a powerful tactic even for today's automakers.

At the time, the smooth, hard-packed sands of Daytona Beach, which later became a bona fide NASCAR beach-racing circuit, were just beginning to see an influx of gearheads, with Alexander Winton setting the beach's first land-speed record in 1903. Yet that would have been a 1,000-mile trip for Ford, one way, and not exactly practical. The Bonneville Salt Flats were nearly 1,800 miles away and wouldn't see their first land speed record attempt until 1914. With that in mind, Ford set his sights on Lake St. Clair, a few miles north-east of Detroit.

Ford had to wait for wintery weather so the lake would freeze over, but on January 12, 1904, he fired up ol' "999" and was off, eventually hitting a world-record speed of 91.37 mph. True, the record would last barely two weeks, yet its importance lives as a key point in Ford history.