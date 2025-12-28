These Were The Most Popular Cars From Every Decade

Drivers have been chasing different versions of perfect for more than a century. They've gone from looking for the cheapest way to get off a horse to finding the flashiest fins in the neighborhood, before eventually chasing bulletproof commuters and electric crossovers. In every era, a few models don't just sell in huge numbers — they become the default car you picture when you think of that decade.

Here, we walk from the 1920s to the 2020s, over 100 years of following the cars that combined sales dominance with cultural impact. You will see how Ford built the first true people's car, and how post-World War II icons reshaped family life and youth culture while some vehicles quietly became the global default. You will see how the feel of the truck and SUV combined with the family sedan emerged later in the 1990s, and how modern EVs of today have managed to turn an electric crossover into the best-selling vehicle in the world.

Most popular here means more than a single sales trophy in one country. These are the models that show up in registration stats, advertising, and family photo albums over and over again. Exact rankings can shift depending on region, but historians, automakers, and long-term sales data all keep pointing to the same machines as the cars that defined their eras.