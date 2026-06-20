6 Abandoned F1 Tracks You Can Still (Kind Of) Explore

Formula 1 is nothing if not a spectacle. The races roll into town like a staggeringly expensive circus, sponsored by the likes of Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer, and they leave behind not just an empty field where questionably safe amusement park rides used to sit, but entire racetracks. Some are purpose built as racing venues, others are country roads or city streets briefly commandeered for the occasion. Some tracks only hosted a single F1 race before being surrendered back to the community, maybe leaving cool decaying grandstands behind. In a few cases, long after the starting lights have gone dark and the roar of ultra-complicated turbo V6s in cars that cost more than a modest neighborhood fall silent, you can still explore what's left.

F1's history is still lying around in some surprisingly accessible places: beside French country roads, buried in forests, folded into city traffic, or fenced off behind waterfront redevelopment projects. Some are not "tracks" anymore in the way a person raised on modern Tilkedromes may expect. They are public roads, cracked service lanes, old pit buildings, municipal infrastructure, and the occasional ghost of a grandstand. F1 still loves a street circuit, but the old version of the sport was willing to race in places that now seem absurd: public roads through Champagne country, high-speed blasts through Berlin, and long, dangerous loops that made modern safety standards look like science fiction. Today, we're talking about the F1 venues you can still (kind of) explore — not always by buying a ticket and walking through a gate, but by following the roads, ruins, and remaining structures where the cars once ran.