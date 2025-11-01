Every Track That Only Hosted A Single F1 Race

There are numerous eccentricities a modern Formula 1 fan misses out on, whether that be glass-shattering V10s, the (fairly problematic) presence of scantily clad grid girls, or significant differences between each team's car. Still, there is one intangible that current F1 enthusiasts have over the older fans — consistency.

Of course, some might say that the lack of consistency in motorsport is the exact reason why racing is fun, and we wouldn't entirely disagree. However, the consistency we're getting at isn't about race results or the cars themselves. Here, we're talking about the tracks.

Over the last decade or so, the F1 calendar has changed very little, featuring the same core race circuits, albeit with the occasional blip in location or order. To some, it's a tad repetitive, but to others, it's a helpful tool in observing the progression of a team's car and its drivers on the same exact track over many years.

As you've likely guessed, however, it wasn't always like this. Finding locations willing to support extremely fast and incredibly dangerous racing cars was difficult, and it is this exact struggle that has led to some truly fascinating oddities in the world of F1 locations. Whether it be the fault of financial issues, poor safety precautions, or something else entirely, these are the tracks that only waved the Formula 1 banners for a single race.