What's Your Favorite Italian Car?

I recently asked the Jalopnik audience to tell me about their favorite French cars, because all of the best cars are French cars, and y'all delivered with some awesome answers. For today's question of the day I decided to repeat the experiment, but this time asking you about your favorite Italian cars, inspired by going to the Macchinissima show in Los Angeles over the weekend. There are countless Italian cars that are, if not absolutely beautiful as is the accurate stereotype, at least a lot more interesting than the average car — just not quite as interesting as French ones.

When people talk about their favorite Italian cars, you'll hear about everything from the Ferrari F40 and Lamborghini Countach to the Fiat Panda 4x4 and Alfa Romeo SZ Zagato. Italy has made some of the greatest affordable small cars the world has ever seen, and some of the greatest sports and supercars the world has ever seen. There's all sorts of excellent obscure Italian cars that I'm sure Jalopnik readers are raring to talk about, too. So, head to the comments to tell me what your favorite Italian car is and why, with bonus points if it's something you've actually owned or driven. I'll round up the best ones later this week. But first, I'll tell you my favorite.