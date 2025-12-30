When Did Cars Start Using Catalytic Converters?

That's not to say that all American cars suddenly sported catalytic converters — only new models were mandated to have one. Older cars were still free to drive around discharging all sorts of emissions, but as these cars aged, most met their makers and were junked.

As the years progressed, emissions regulations only got tighter, and automakers got even smarter about cleaning up their acts. During the 1980s, most cars transitioned from carbureted engines to electronic fuel injection, and while the earliest versions of these systems had been a little dubious, now they quickly entered the mainstream. Furthermore, the development of engine control units and oxygen sensors helped to better monitor and control exhaust content and fuel-air ratios, further aiding the fight for cleaner air.

Catalytic converters got smarter over time, too, with the implementation of nano-sized catalyst particles and better washcoat technologies, which helped to improve the devices' efficiency. The longevity of catalytic converters improved, too, which is great, as they aren't exactly cheap to replace.

It's now been 50 years since the catalytic converter started to be used on automobiles, and in that half-century, we've managed to drastically clean up tailpipe emissions. We've even managed to come up with numerous zero-emissions technologies, such as EVs and hydrogen fuel-cell powered cars, but for those who still prefer good old-fashioned gas, the catalytic converter and other associated technologies still work well in reducing harmful emissions.