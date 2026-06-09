The Largest Plane You Can Fly On In 2026 Is Indeed Quite Large

So why does Airbus brag so much about having the biggest plane? Aside from being able to carry more people — which makes it more valuable for airlines — is there an advantage to a bigger plane? In addition to being impressive in terms of engineering, larger planes are more desirable for passengers. It's pretty simple physics: Larger planes are heavier, and therefore harder for turbulence to move, which makes them feel smoother in the air. Less turbulence and a smoother ride makes passengers more comfortable.

Additionally, the larger plane usually brings about more passenger space. That isn't always the case, as airlines can try to pack as many seats in as possible, which reduces the amount of room available. But typical widebody planes like A380 and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (the smaller A350's competitor) do have more elbow and legroom than their not-as-massive siblings. And if a plane makes you feel less like a sardine while flying, you're more likely to choose it again in the future.

Like automakers, aircraft manufacturers use their biggest planes as their flagships, so they often have the company's latest and greatest tech for both avionic and cabin technology. For example, Boeing's Dreamliner provided improvements in cabin pressure at cruising altitude. That improves comfort and humidity, making the flight that much more enjoyable and reduces post-flight fatigue. In other words, the biggest planes are often the most enjoyable to fly in. And it's just fun to know that you're in the biggest and bestest. Put simply, the 21-year-old A380 is still the biggest plane you can fly on — and still one of the very best.