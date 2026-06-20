The Owner Of Marathon Gas Stations Is Making Diesel From Soybeans

Diesel engines continue to dominate the heavy-duty truck segment, but the fuel itself is not without its drawbacks – including higher prices than gasoline and higher emissions to boot. The good news is that diesel engines can operate on other fuels that come from non-petroleum sources, which can conceivably address both of those problems. That's the thinking behind the Marathon Petroleum Company's efforts to make biodiesel from soybean oil.

The strategy really took off in 2023, when Marathon Petroleum Corporation, owner of Marathon gas stations, teamed up with ADM — formerly Archer Daniels Midland and still a major player in the global agribusiness market. The result was the Green Bison Soybean Processing complex in Spiritwood, North Dakota, capable of handling 150,000 bushels of soybeans daily and delivering 600 million pounds of soybean oil each year. That's enough to create 75 million gallons of clean and renewable bio-diesel per year.

It's also worth noting that, overall, making soybean-based biodiesel comes with a positive energy balance: According to the Department of Energy's Alternative Fuel Data Center, each unit of petroleum energy used in the process provides 4.56 units of energy from the resulting soybean counterpart. As we'll discuss next, soybean-based diesel also greatly reduces most emissions compared to petroleum diesel, even as it provides nearly the same performance. It's no wonder soybeans are the No. 2 feedstock used for biofuel production in the United States, trailing only corn — although by a significant amount.