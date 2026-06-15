Does It Pay To Switch To Cheaper E85 Even Though Mileage Drops?

Most gas stations sell regular 87 with 10% ethanol blended in — a type of alcohol primarily sourced from corn. Speaking of corn juice, there is also the E85 flex fuel.

Although E85 has its pros, including being typically cheaper than gasoline, one of its most talked-about disadvantages is how it negatively affects fuel economy. And since gas prices are soaring, you might be wondering if the cheaper E85 makes sense despite the mileage drop and whether the math actually works out. The quick and simple answer is yes, but only if the E85 discount is large enough to offset the drop in fuel economy.

Let's use a 2026 Chevrolet Trax – which comes with a 1.2-liter flex-fuel-compatible engine, to better understand the concept. We'll plug in its fuel economy numbers as per the EPA and do a bit of math using the gas price statistics from AAA. As of this writing, AAA reports the national average for regular gasoline at $4.07 and E85 at $3.14, which means the latter is about 23% cheaper than regular gas. According to the EPA, the 2026 Chevy Trax gets 30 mpg combined when on regular pump gas, while that number becomes 22 mpg when E85 is used, translating to a roughly 27% drop in gas mileage. In other words, it'll cost you $13.57 to drive 100 miles in the Trax using regular gas and $14.27 on E85.