What Is E85 Gas, And Is Fuel Economy The Only Downside?

E85 — aka Flex Fuel — is a domestically produced, renewable, alternative fuel blend consisting of around 85-percent ethanol and 15-percent gasoline. Made for use in specially prepped flex fuel vehicles, it's the most common flex fuel available on the market. There are currently, as of March 2025, more than 4,200 public gas stations in 44 US states that sell E85 alongside regular old dinosaur squeezins. Most of those E85 pumps are clustered in and around the Midwest where corn is king, though flex fuel is generally available in other regions if you know where to look.

Flex fuel has been available to greater or lesser degrees since the 90s, and during that time it's been fodder for countless arguments, studies, and forums flame wars. Questions about E85's effectiveness, efficiency, and whether or not it's just a handout for corn farmers have been hashed out over and over again. It's largely settled science at this point, however. E85, like anything else, has its pros and cons, and whether the cons outweigh the pros is entirely up to the end user.