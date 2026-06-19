How The 1957 Racing Ban Killed American Factory Race Teams Overnight

The 1950s were a tumultuous time for motorsports, a perfect storm of rapidly increasing speeds, larger crowds, and minimal safety standards. The 1955 Le Mans tragedy — the worst crash in racing history, which saw a factory-backed Mercedes 300SLR crash into a crowd of spectators — killed 84 people. Fifteen Formula 1 drivers met their demise behind the wheel across the 1950s, while NASCAR had seen numerous drivers die in that timeframe.

The public was hitting its breaking point with the dangers of motorsport, and the automotive companies that participated were noticing. It was the Marquis de Portago's Ferrari crash at the 1957 Mille Miglia, killing him, co-driver Edmund Nelson, and nine spectators (later vividly depicted in Michael Mann's 2023 movie "Ferrari"), that caused the Automobile Manufacturers Association to impose a racing ban on its members, effectively killing factory-supported American racing efforts overnight.

Following a unanimous vote of the association's members, a voluntary ban was placed on all performance-oriented promotions, beginning July 1, 1957. The ban meant that American manufacturers would no longer allow any mention of speed contests or competitive driving events of any kind in advertising.

These auto manufacturers knew that speed sold cars, evidenced by Chrysler's NASCAR dominance in 1956 with Tim Flock, Buck Baker, and Herb Thomas directly contributing to incredible sales of the hopped up 300 sedan. Nevertheless, the American public was getting more vocal about the dangers of fast cars, and Congress was threatening to legislate automakers into withdrawing from the sport. So the automakers retreated from racing to focus building economy cars and improving safety.