Smokey Yunick's Hot Vapor Engine Was Equally Genius And Horribly Unsafe

As one of the iconic figures of NASCAR in its wilder 1960s days, Henry "Smokey" Yunick not only had the creative engineering chops to help give his team a leg-up, but also a rebellious take on authority that defined the era. (You can watch NASCAR retell seven generations of stock car history, including the years where legends like Smokey thrived.) In a time when racing teams could play fast and loose with the regulations, Smokey honed his skill of unconventional approaches to maximizing performance. However, one of his most inspiring creations was revealed in the mid-'80s, when it was reported that he had been working on a Hot Vapor engine.

In an internal combustion engine, it's not liquid gasoline that burns, but vapor. And fuel isn't just made up of a singular compound, but instead, several. The problem is, each compound that makes up gasoline has a different thermal threshold required for it to change its state. Essentially, the combustion chamber only gets a portion of the total fuel that's ready for combustion, leading to lost efficiency during the process.

Smokey Yunick's unique build sought to utilize heat generated from the engine, raising the airflow to over 400 degrees Fahrenheit before it gets to the cylinders. This goes counter to conventional thinking, which seeks to reduce temperatures under the hood with something like a cold-air intake. However, at intentionally higher thermals, all those compounds within the fuel could properly vaporize, leading to remarkable output and efficiency. But then, why didn't Smokey Yunick's engine become the next big thing? Among other reasons, the Hot Vapor engine operated along a fine line of parameters lying somewhere in-between detonation and full combustion. It was highly sensitive to any irregularities, potentially destroying the engine and causing major fire risks.