Compression Testing Vs Leak-Down Testing: What's The Difference?

Before digging too deeply, it's a good idea to perform either (or both) tests in several situations. Maybe you've bought a used car and want to determine its health. Or, your engine is showing signs of running rough, whether due to a lack of power, a weird noise, misfires, a mysterious coolant loss, or some other sign of poor health.

A compression test is the easiest test to perform, and it can tell you a lot. Remove the spark plugs, then take a compression tester, thread it into a cylinder's spark plug hole, and crank over the engine (without it firing up — so, disable the fuel pump, too). Keep an eye on the gauge, wait until it's maxed out, then stop and jot down the reading. From there, rinse and repeat on every other cylinder. The readings should all be within a reasonable range of each other. Any cylinder that's clearly low is going to be a problem; 130 PSI is considered ideal, and the cylinders should be within 10% of each other.

However, certain variables must be accounted for to get the most accurate readings. The battery must be healthy, and — ideally — a charger should be hooked up to its terminals. The starter shouldn't be too hot, either, as it might not turn the crankshaft as fast as it's supposed to. Air density and valve lash can have an effect on results, too, so keep those aspects in mind as you perform your tests. This test isn't quite as involved as a leak-down test, but it still requires a good amount of preparation, and it might not tell you everything you need to know.