Engine Compression Test: What It Tells You And Why It Matters
Getting an engine compression test for your car is a bit like having your blood pressure taken. It sounds complicated without context, but it's a relatively straightforward and painless procedure that can tell you what's up inside parts you can't see, indicate engine health, and provide useful diagnostic cues if something's off. Just swap heart chambers for engine cylinders, and your car becomes the patient.
Signs that it's time for a compression test may include rough starts, temperamental behavior while idling, power loss when you're trying to accelerate, and increased oil consumption, as revealed by the dipstick, dashboard gauge, or blue exhaust smoke. The underlying problems may be traced back to how much pressure an engine cylinder creates on its compression stroke.
Some folks may be familiar with the four engine strokes — intake, compression, power, and exhaust — that take place inside each combustion cylinder of many gasoline engines. Compression is the part of the cycle after fuel and air intake, during which the piston moves up toward the top of the cylinder, forcing the air and fuel into a fraction of the space in the chamber. This is where compression ratios and efficiency come into play. The massive force atomizes the mix so it will burn efficiently, and puts it under pressure so that when it ignites, it fires the piston like a cannonball back down the cylinder for power. For diagnostic purposes, an engine's ability to hold that pressure is critical, and that is what a compression test investigates.
What a compression test reveals
A healthy engine equally distributes cylinder workload for optimum performance. So, a mechanic performing a compression test will assess the pressure of each individual cylinder, and note variations across cylinders of more than 10% from highest to lowest readings.
After safely pulling the spark plugs and disabling ignition spark and fuel delivery, mechanics will reach for their kit, which contains a pressure gauge connected to a hose that threads into each spark plug hole, one at a time. Cranking the fuel- and spark-starved engine a few times until the pressure gauge stops climbing reveals the reading. Healthy cylinder pressure varies by car, but is typically between 130 and 200 PSI (pounds per square inch). With readings recorded, the diagnosis begins. A lone cylinder under 100 PSI could indicate faulty valves or piston rings, as could a cylinder that reads 10% or more below the highest reading. Here, a mechanic may repeat the same procedure after adding a small bit of oil to the cylinder for a wet compression test.
If there's any unwanted gap between the cylinder walls and piston rings from which pressure is escaping, the oil will fill it, and the new reading will rise, revealing the potential ring problem. If the wet test readings don't change, then the mechanic will know to inspect whether the valves are seating properly. When cylinders next to one another have lower readings, it could mean a leaky head gasket is causing localized pressure loss. Can you have too much cylinder pressure? Yes, and in that case, you'll hear knocks and rattles. These could be due to bad plugs or fuel — or a sign of carbon deposits on the valves, which can impact how they seat.
Why and when a compression test matters
Short of a very visible oil or coolant seepage around a head gasket, these internal engine issues are pretty much hidden from view and imperceptible to the naked eye, and can help mechanics home in on where to look — before taking everything apart to find out. Maybe it's really no big deal at all — carbon deposits caused some sticking, and the cylinders just need to be cleaned with an engine treatment. Or — circling back to our blood pressure reading — compression tests can help catch problems before they become catastrophic.
For example, valves that aren't sealing properly could indicate a timing belt issue that could lead to a world of hurt if it breaks in an interference engine. And a leaky head gasket doesn't just keep air pressure in — it keeps coolant out of the combustion chambers. Nipping either of these problems early may not be inexpensive to repair — you could be looking at upwards of $2,500 – but they cost less than a new engine. On the other hand, if the rings are worn, it may just be more cost-effective to replace the engine — but at least you'll find this out while you're safe and sound, not cruising down the highway at 70 mph.
Buying an older sports car or something with high mileage? A compression test during a pre-purchase inspection can give you a better idea of what you're getting into, even if it seems to run perfectly, and has a stack of records. Building a hot rod? A compression test can help you tune things to your liking, and select components that maximize performance and efficiency.