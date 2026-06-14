What Car Projects Are You Watching Or Subscribed To On YouTube?
While there is certainly no shortage of streaming platforms, the one I tend to gravitate to the most remains to be YouTube. It comes with its limitations and sometimes wonky-to-navigate platform pending certain updates, but this is the price we pay for what sometimes feels like a never-ending field of content. And as much as algorithms can be derided for causing the worst to come to your attention, when it comes to YouTube, it still seems to offer suggestions that can be delightful to watch.
My current subscription list consists of racing series, horror and cozy gamers, and a fair share of car YouTube like MotorWeek, the Torque Test Channel, former Jalop Alanis King, and Brick Technology, the latter once built an operational 5-speed gearbox out of Legos. The most recent to make it to my suggestions feed, well-after we wrote about it here on Jalopnik, was The Questionable Garage and their EV-1 build. The EV-1 was a pivotal car in my childhood plans of adulthood, until GM up and killed it. So some part of me is truly fascinated, maybe inspired by these guys bringing one back to life (mostly) outside of the General's hands.
It got me thinking; you, our readers, watch a lot of YouTube content too. We've certainly clocked your favorites for various reasons here on Jalopnik, but we're due for another round of suggestions. So, I wanted to know, what car projects or builds are you watching on YouTube right now?
It's project time
One of my favorites, of which YouTube informs me I've been a subscriber for two years now, is Stay Tuned. Tony Angelo, the brains and face of the channel, is a friend and incredible personality, who also happens to look like he could be my older brother (must be an Italian thing). I've always enjoyed his on-camera talent and presence from his time paired with Lucky Costa on MotorTrend's "Hot Rod Garage," and on to his own series building up the Stay Tuned channel. There was a brief period in there when he was working with Hagerty where you could tell there were some creative differences brewing behind the scenes. But it's now just Tony and his handful of cohorts building, swapping, and rebuilding all sorts of things. Oh and eating a lot of pizza. I'm still most amused with the episode where they paint their V12-swapped Ford Mustang with tractor paint. It's like a $250 paint job and has no right to look as good as it does. But it does.
Yes, Stay Tuned is more "projects" rather than "a project" — but that doesn't mean something like that isn't off the table. With that in mind, what's a YouTuber car project or project channel that you look forward to watching when an update comes around? Add your suggestions with accompanying links in the comments below. Maybe I'll end up adding few to my own subscription list.