What Car Projects Are You Watching Or Subscribed To On YouTube?

One of my favorites, of which YouTube informs me I've been a subscriber for two years now, is Stay Tuned. Tony Angelo, the brains and face of the channel, is a friend and incredible personality, who also happens to look like he could be my older brother (must be an Italian thing). I've always enjoyed his on-camera talent and presence from his time paired with Lucky Costa on MotorTrend's "Hot Rod Garage," and on to his own series building up the Stay Tuned channel. There was a brief period in there when he was working with Hagerty where you could tell there were some creative differences brewing behind the scenes. But it's now just Tony and his handful of cohorts building, swapping, and rebuilding all sorts of things. Oh and eating a lot of pizza. I'm still most amused with the episode where they paint their V12-swapped Ford Mustang with tractor paint. It's like a $250 paint job and has no right to look as good as it does. But it does.

Yes, Stay Tuned is more "projects" rather than "a project" — but that doesn't mean something like that isn't off the table. With that in mind, what's a YouTuber car project or project channel that you look forward to watching when an update comes around? Add your suggestions with accompanying links in the comments below. Maybe I'll end up adding few to my own subscription list.