Instead Of Crushing This EV1 Into A Tiny Cube, GM Is Actually Helping To Restore It

The GM EV1 was never supposed to end up in private hands. One has, and the team working on restoring it had been fearful of reprisals from GM that could endanger the project. Instead, GM President Mark Reuss has pledged his full support. "Whatever you need, we'll help," he says at the end of the latest project update video by The Questionable Garage.

Despite building 1,117 of them between 1996 and 1999, General Motors never sold a single EV1. They were all leases, which gave GM the power to take them all back in 2003. Most of these groundbreaking cars were crushed, while a few were saved, disabled from being able to drive, and loaned out to museums and universities. Last year, one of these at Clark Atlanta University fell through the cracks when campus police marked it as an abandoned vehicle. Eventually, a court order put it up for auction, which Billy Caruso won for a bid of $104,000, making this the first and only privately-owned GM EV1.

The team restoring the car went through the proper legal process to ensured it was no longer GM's property, but they were still fearful that the General would somehow try to stop the project or take the car back anyway. While The Questionable Garage was brought in to help with the restoration and document the process on this historic car, the owner's identity was kept secret, as well as the car's location.