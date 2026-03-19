Stay Tuned Is YouTube's Most Eclectic Hot Rodder By Far

Tony Angelo has been building fast and somewhat sketchy cars for longer than many of you reading this have been alive. If you've been following the car scene, particularly on the east coast, you probably know Angelo, if not personally, then by reputation. He's one of those guys who helped bring drifting to the U.S. from Japan, and grow its popularity here. Most people were probably introduced to him when he took on the role of host on Hot Rod Garage back when Motor Trend went all-in on video. Since moving back east, Angelo cranked up his own YouTube channel and largely does the same ridiculous stuff he always has, but now he doesn't need approvals from invisible higher-ups, so he can go even wilder with it.

This is one of those YouTube shows that makes for great entertainment week in and week out, building a dozen or more ridiculously sketchy project cars. Tony and his team have a lot of fun, and that's obvious from the first minute. They'll break out some pizza, get wrenching, and soon enough it feels like you're there hanging out right alongside them as they build a 500 horsepower turbocharged minivan or a V12 Mustang. More than anything, I think it's important to have a few dirtbag hot rodders who really get after it in your to-be-watched queue. It helps keep you grounded.

That's why we're taking it upon ourselves to highlight some of our favorite underrated builders in a new series we're calling Wrenchers You Should Know. Not only do some of these people deserve way more views than they're getting, but they're typically the Do It Yourselfer type, rather than the big corporate-sponsored four-figure-horsepower slop that's dominating your feeds. In each installment we'll introduce you to a cool new builder, talk about some of their work, and give you a few reasons why you should be watching their progress. Here we go, Stay Tuned!