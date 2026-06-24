Here's How Many Rovers NASA's Landed On Mars (And How Many Are Still Active)

The prospect of getting humans to Mars (perhaps via lithium-plasma engine) has hit more than a few roadblocks over the years. While plenty of experts remain bullish on the feasibility of Mars colonization somewhere down the line, the once-breathless optimism of landing humans on the Red Planet in our lifetimes seems to have waned a bit.

This doesn't mean in-depth exploration of Mars is any less important — or fascinating. Over the past 30 years, NASA's management-challenged Jet Propulsion Laboratory has nonetheless succeeded in landing five big-wheeled robots, dubbed "rovers," on the Red Planet's surface. And despite being subjected to constant abuse via radiation storms and wheel-shredding terrain, two of the five rovers are still rolling across the desolate Martian landscape, dutifully conducting experiments and sending data back to safely Earthbound scientists.

From the pint-sized Sojourner — the first rover to hit Mars' surface, in 1997 — to the markedly chonkier Perseverance that landed on the Red Planet in 2021, all five of NASA's rovers have served their NASA masters well. So what exactly have these high-tech (and presumably quite dusty) mobile science labs accomplished over the years? And what are the two remaining fully operational Mars rovers up to these days?