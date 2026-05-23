Could NASA's Lithium-Plasma Engine Be The Key To Getting Humans To Mars?

In theory, the physics of propulsion is simple: you must accelerate something in one direction to move in the opposite direction. Traditionally, propulsion is achieved chemically through rocket combustion. However, that requires a lot of fuel and rockets can burn through it quickly, making them heavy and inefficient. As a result, chemical rockets don't make the best deep space travel engines. That is why NASA began working on different methods of thrust, and came up with the electric thruster.

Electric thrusters work by using electrical energy — created by either solar panels or a nuclear reactor — to ionize inert gases, like xenon or krypton. When those gases are ionized, electromagnetic fields accelerate those ions and push them out of the thruster, thus leaving something behind and causing propulsion. NASA's typical electric thruster creates less than one pound of thrust, but that compounds over many hundreds of thousands of miles to accelerate a small spacecraft to incredible speeds. And since electric thrusters use roughly 90% less fuel than chemical rockets, they allow spacecraft to be much lighter.

However, there are limitations to that level of thrust. While it can eventually help a small craft reach absurd speeds, it takes years. Psyche launched in 2023 and has only just now reached 12,333 mph (it even streamed a cat video to Earth along the way). Plus, it's only a small, satellite craft. Something much larger, with several astronauts and all of their equipment, would require much more than just one pound of thrust. So how does NASA make a thruster without heavy chemical fuel on board?