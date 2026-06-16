Plymouth's Only SUV Was Really A Dodge Ramcharger With A Removable Soft Top Truck Cab

Plymouth is a storied but sadly defunct automaker, remembered most fondly for powerful muscle cars like the Barracuda, Superbird, and rolling midlife-crisis that was the Prowler. What it isn't best known for is SUVs, as despite being in business from 1926 until 2001, Plymouth only ever made a single SUV — and it wasn't even a model unique to the brand.

In 1974, the brand introduced the Trail Duster. It was built upon Chrysler's shortened D-series truck platform and shared practically everything in common with the far more popular Dodge Ramcharger. No matter which one you bought, you had a choice of two- and four-wheel-drive versions, and production of the Plymouth ran until the 1981 model year.

The Trail Duster's main highlight was its configurability — it could be ordered with an open rear section, a vinyl roof, or a removable steel roof. The vinyl roof even included roll-up sides, enabling unrivalled access to the open world, while keeping the top covered. The SUV was designed to compete with the already established Chevrolet K5 Blazer and Ford Bronco, which were also incredibly modular. The story was much the same inside, as pre-'76 Trail Dusters only came with the driver's seat as standard. A passenger front and rear bench seat needed to be optioned, as did the front bucket seats.